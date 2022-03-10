First benchmarks for Apple’s M1 Ultra are jaw-dropping

The first benchmarks to hit Geekbench Browser for Apple’s M1 Ultra have appeared and they are jaw-dropping.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

The M1 Ultra will look like one big piece of silicon, just as it appears in Apple’s render shots, two M1 Max chips packaged together with a silicon interposer between the two. ComputerWorld describes it as one large “840mm squared die.” Predictably, a genuine-looking results page for the Mac Studio and M1 Ultra appeared in the Geekbench online results database shortly after Apple’s event ended. If the page is real, it helps to back up Apple’s performance claims. Both its single and multi-core performance scores far exceed those of the 2019 Mac Pro’s fastest 28-core Xeon W-3275M processor. A Mac Pro with that processor costs an eye-watering $13,000, compared to $4,000 for the M1 Ultra Studio model. Single-core performance isn’t much different than it is for devices powered by the standard M1, like the Mac mini. This makes sense—the M1 Ultra bumps the core count way up, but the cores are still the same.

MacDailyNews Take: The Geekbench 5 results for the Mac Studio (Mac13,2) housing an Apple M1 Ultra show a 1,793 Single-Core Score and a 24,055 Multi-Core Score.

A Mac Pro with a 28-core Intel Xeon W-3275M @ 2.5 GHz scored 1,152 in Single-Core and 19,951 in Multi-Core.

A 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores) scored 1,085 in Single-Core and 6818 in Multi-Core.

For further reference, 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Max scored 1,747 in Single-Core and 12,233 in Multi-Core.

This is why we refer to non-Apple Silicon Macs as “Intel-handicapped.”

