Apple’s 4nm M2 chip is on track to launch this year

Apple’s M2 SoC will likely see a launch later this year in an updated family of Macs. It will be fabricated using TSMC’s 4nm process, according to the latest report.

Omar Sohail for WCCFTech:

According to a report from DigiTimes, the M2 will be based on TSMC’s 4nm process, surpassing the Taiwanese manufacturer’s 5nm architecture in both performance and power efficiency.

Where the M1 was limited up to an 8-core GPU, the M2 could feature up to a 10-core GPU, but the number of CPU cores might be retained at eight, where four will be performance cores while the remaining four will be the power-efficiency variants. Apple is said to be prepping a MacBook Pro with the new chipset, but like the M1 version, rumors claim that there will be no change to its design.

Just like how it announced the M1 Pro and M1 Max alongside the redesigned 2021 MacBook Pro models, Apple could host an event in the fourth quarter of the year to announce the new SoC, as well as showcase the products that use the M2.