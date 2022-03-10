Apple TV+ announces new feature documentary about Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton

Apple TV+ announced today that it has landed a new feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has broken both records and barriers to become one of the greatest Formula One drivers in history.

The documentary will feature full access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, and an all-star cast of guest interviews.

Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale. Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade. Hamilton is currently the only black driver to race in the Formula One series. He embraced what made him different and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations.

The documentary will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community. Richard Plepler executive produces through his Eden Productions and Scott Budnick will also serve as executive producer. Matt Kay will direct.

The Lewis Hamilton documentary joins Apple’s slate of recently announced non-fiction programs, including “They Call Me Magic,” the broadly anticipated event series chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, set to premiere April 22, 2022 on Apple TV+, along with a documentary about the unsurpassed Sidney Poitier, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.

Apple recently made history earning six Academy Award nominations across major categories, including Best Picture, for “CODA,” the first-ever motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast in leading roles to receive this distinction, along with multiple Oscar nominations for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” including Best Actor for star Denzel Washington, one the most nominated actors ever and the most nominated Black man in history. The growing lineup of globally lauded documentaries on Apple TV+ features Emmy Award-winning “Boys State,” Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story,” global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” as well as the upcoming “Number One on the Call Sheet” from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 213 wins and 950 awards nominations in just over two years.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.