Largest Apple Premium Reseller in Russia closes stores

Russia’s largest Apple Premium Reseller has closed its stores due to sanctions and rampant inflation. Apple itself stopped selling products in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

The closure was first noted by iPhones.ru, and in a statement reported by Rise re:Store stated: “The decision to close re:Store stores today is temporary and is caused by the need to assess the current situation on the market. In the near future, the stores will continue their work as usual.” It follows Apple’s decision to stop selling products in the country alongside other measures to limit its services and operations in the country. It also follows news that resellers who have continued to operate in the country are battling skyrocketing prices caused by sanctions that are leading to massive inflation in the country. Re:store operates 44 stores in total, mostly in Russia…

MacDailyNews Take: Russian resellers will likely go the way of the dodo, as will Putin, hopefully ASAP, but Apple itself can stop doing business in Russia with very little negative business impact for a long as it takes for sane Russians to do what needs to be done.

Russia's GDP is less than Texas -$1.709B vs. $1.772B, respectively. Russia is small potatoes; a poor podunk nation w/, unfortunately, a bunch of aging nukes left over from yet another failed socialist state, headed by a despot w/ a raging Napoleon complex.https://t.co/WxyKhB2ezy — MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) March 2, 2022

