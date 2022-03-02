Largest Apple Premium Reseller in Russia closes stores

Russia’s largest Apple Premium Reseller has closed its stores due to sanctions and rampant inflation. Apple itself stopped selling products in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
The closure was first noted by iPhones.ru, and in a statement reported by Rise re:Store stated:
“The decision to close re:Store stores today is temporary and is caused by the need to assess the current situation on the market. In the near future, the stores will continue their work as usual.”
It follows Apple’s decision to stop selling products in the country alongside other measures to limit its services and operations in the country. It also follows news that resellers who have continued to operate in the country are battling skyrocketing prices caused by sanctions that are leading to massive inflation in the country.
Re:store operates 44 stores in total, mostly in Russia…
MacDailyNews Take: Russian resellers will likely go the way of the dodo, as will Putin, hopefully ASAP, but Apple itself can stop doing business in Russia with very little negative business impact for a long as it takes for sane Russians to do what needs to be done.
Russia's GDP is less than Texas -$1.709B vs. $1.772B, respectively. Russia is small potatoes; a poor podunk nation w/, unfortunately, a bunch of aging nukes left over from yet another failed socialist state, headed by a despot w/ a raging Napoleon complex.https://t.co/WxyKhB2ezy
— MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) March 2, 2022
5 Comments
Повісьте Putin на громадській площі.
If only Americans still had the balls to do the same. At one time in history they did.
I find it pretty revealing when the topics about Apple Pay, product sales and being halted in Russia are brought up there is nary a mention from mdn about the plight of the Ukrainian people. That small potatoes poor Podunk nation just happens to be inflicting acts against humanity with real WMDs and a nuclear arsenal on alert. The Swiss, that were fine doing business with the gnatzis, have cut out their renown financial services. The Russian people will suffer from such censorship of services, but it’s their leadership is instigating this situation.
Ukraine doesn’t have a whinny former president going on how this would never happen if he was still in office. They have a former president that is out there with the current one, and I’m willing to bet that he’s shared his insights about KKKaputin. These brave, fully spined men aren’t worried about losing the next election, they are worried about their lives, their family, their friends, their country, their identity.
There might be news one day about a massive donation from Apple to the Ukrainian people. If and when that day comes, I hope that mdn can show a smidgen of empathy towards the current plight of the Ukrainian people when they put up their commentary.
Meanwhile, there is a call to arms. Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
“Those foreign individuals who have the will and ability along side Ukrainians against invaders are welcome to join the international legion of territorial defence of Ukraine, Please address the Ukrainian embassies in your country.”
[video src="https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2022/02/27/3429479892229471606/640x360_MP4_3429479892229471606.mp4" /]
Calling for “sane Russians to do what needs to be done” so that Putin goes “the way of the dodo” ASAP is starkly empathetic to the plight of the Ukrainian people.
Under Trump, America had energy independence, weren’t funding Putin’s war crimes, and enjoyed four years of peace through strength.
The cheating to install Biden will be the death of the Democrat Party in America.
Just 251 days remain until the GOP Tsunami washes America clean on November 8.
If Communist China invades and takes over the Republic of China aka Taiwan because of America’s weak and feckless leadership.
Will Tim stop Apple’s production, cease Apple sales and close Apple stores in China also, in order to show solidarity with the people of Taiwan? Or be a typical hypocrite.
Will the “suits” at Apple be wearing Taiwan’s flag lapel pen.
Will Apple create an emoji to symbolize and will Big Tech allow all the MSM and Hollywood celebrities to tweet out, “We are all Taiwanese now”?!?
We shall see.