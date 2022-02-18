Director Park Chan-wook shoots martial-arts fantasy film entirely on iPhone – watch it here

Apple has enlisted Park Chan-wook to shoot a film shot entirely on iPhone 13 Pro and flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max. Park’s “Life Is But a Dream” is the first project in Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign to be produced, shot, and edited entirely on iPhone. You can watch it on this page below.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

The team employed several features of the latest models of Apple’s flagship phones, including Cinematic mode, macro video, Night Mode, Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera, optical image stabilization and ProRes video recording. Park, whose credits include “Oldboy,” “Thirst,” “The Handmaiden” and HBO’s upcoming limited series “The Sympathizer,” has experience shooting on an iPhone. In 2011, he shot a short film, “Night Fishing,” on an iPhone 4, which won the Golden Bear for short film at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival. The film was produced for Apple by TBWA\Media Arts Lab Seoul and features original music by Jang Young-gyu. “Life Is But a Dream” will appear on broadcast, digital, social and out-of-home media, as well as on apple.com, the Apple TV app and Apple Music.

MacDailyNews Take: In the 21-minute film “Life Is But a Dream,” by Park Chan-wook, an undertaker who needs woods to build a coffin for the savior of his village digs up an abandoned grave. But while doing so, he accidentally awakens the ghost of an ancient swordsman. Now the ghost tries to take back his coffin.

Watch “Life Is But a Dream”:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.