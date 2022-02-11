Apple TV+ orders new docuseries ‘Omnivore’ from Cary Joji Fukunaga and chef René Redzepi

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Omnivore,” a new one-hour docuseries from visionary filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga and globally acclaimed chef René Redzepi that will tell the story of humanity and the planet through eight defining ingredients.

Narrated by Redzepi, the force behind the revered restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, five-times recognized as the World’s Best Restaurant, and one of the leading voices in the culinary world today, “Omnivore” will look at the world through the lens of food and explores how food binds and defines us, powers politics, shapes our beliefs, explains our past, and forecasts our future.

“Omnivore” explores the beauty, complexity and interconnectivity of human culture and the natural world through the way we manipulate, celebrate and consume its best resources – the ones we eat. Each episode will take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring the ingredients that have built societies, shaped spirituality and forever altered the human story.

Developed by Redzepi, Fukunaga and James Beard and Emmy award-winning writer Matt Goulding, “Omnivore” will be showrun and executive produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Xan Aranda (“My Love,” “Room 104”). The docuseries is produced by Film 45, Noma Projects, Parliament of Owls and Endeavor Content, who also serves as the studio. Redzepi, Fukunaga and Goulding serve as executive producers. Chris Rice will executive produce for Endeavor Content and Michael Antinoro will executive produce and Max Wagner will co-executive produce for Film 45. Ben Liebmann will executive produce for Noma Projects.

“Omnivore” marks another collaboration for Apple TV+ and Fukunaga. The Emmy Award-winning director, writer and cinematographer currently has a first-look deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television projects and serves as director on the highly anticipated Apple Original series “Masters of the Air” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone.

Since opening in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2003, Noma has been at the forefront of gastronomy and creativity. Led by founder and head chef René Redzepi, the three-Michelin starred restaurant has developed a cuisine that celebrates the region’s ingredients, culture and seasons. Redzepi is also the founder of MAD (Danish for food), a nonprofit formed with the ambition of driving change in food systems around the world. MAD’s programs include a biennial Symposium, a series of public talks in cities around the globe, and its most ambitious project yet, an Academy supporting the food and hospitality industry with tools and knowledge to become changemakers.

“Omnivore” will join a growing lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+ including Emmy Award-winning “Boys State”; “The Velvet Underground,” the recently premiered and acclaimed documentary from director Todd Haynes; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; the global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”; as well as upcoming documentary “The Supermodels”; and “Number One on the Call Sheet,” from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 202 wins and 929 awards nominations less than two years.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll drink to that (not that we needed an excuse)!

Beloved, cherished interns: Please perform your sacred duty and TTK!

TGIF! Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!