You may be charging your iPhone battery incorrectly – especially if you use a case

According to Apple, you may be charging your iPhone incorrectly – especially if you use a thick and/or very insulating case.

“Battery life” is the amount of time a device runs before it needs to be recharged. “Battery lifespan” is the amount of time a battery lasts until it needs to be replaced. One factor affecting battery life and lifespan is the mix of things you do with your device. No matter how you use it, there are ways to help. A battery’s lifespan is related to its “chemical age,” which is more than just the passage of time. It includes different factors, such as the number of charge cycles and how it was cared for. Follow these tips to maximize battery performance and help extend battery lifespan. For example, keep iPhone half-charged when it’s stored for the long term. Also avoid charging or leaving iPhone in hot environments, including direct sun exposure, for extended periods of time.

Harry Pettit for The Sun:

Apple says that stripping certain cases from your iPhone before charging can also help keep its battery healthy. That’s because some styles of cases may generate excess heat, which can affect your battery’s capacity. This could be due to the thickness of the case or the material it’s made from. Materials such as lather [sic leather], for instance, are better insulators than silicon, making your iPhone more likely to overheat while charging. Apple says: “If you notice that your device gets hot when you charge it, take it out of its case first.” Perhaps the best advice is to protect your iPhone battery from damage in the first place, to maximise its lifespan. “Low or high-temperature conditions might cause the device to change its behaviour,” Apple explains. The ideal temperatures to keep your iPhone at, according to the tech giant, is between 16 to 22C (62 to 72F). Colder temperatures can lead to temporary battery life-shortening. But higher temperatures can mess up your battery life for good. “Using an iOS device in very hot conditions can permanently shorten battery life,” an Apple support post reads.

