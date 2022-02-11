Apple’s A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 lineup destroys Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 phone lineup lags woefully behind Apple’s A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 lineup in performance benchmark testing.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The new Samsung handsets are among the fastest Android devices on the market, but they’re still considerably slower than the iPhone.

PCMag recently ran benchmark testing of the new Snapdragon 8 Sen 1 processor that powers the Galaxy S22s and compared its performance to other popular Android devices, as well as Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Geekbench testing suggests that Apple’s smartphone performance lead is still considerable. And, with a new A16 Bionic chip on the horizon, it’s likely that Apple’s devices will remain the fastest smartphones on the market for some time.