Apple’s A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 lineup destroys Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 phone lineup lags woefully behind Apple’s A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 lineup in performance benchmark testing.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
The new Samsung handsets are among the fastest Android devices on the market, but they’re still considerably slower than the iPhone.
PCMag recently ran benchmark testing of the new Snapdragon 8 Sen 1 processor that powers the Galaxy S22s and compared its performance to other popular Android devices, as well as Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The Geekbench testing suggests that Apple’s smartphone performance lead is still considerable. And, with a new A16 Bionic chip on the horizon, it’s likely that Apple’s devices will remain the fastest smartphones on the market for some time.
MacDailyNews Take: Seriously, what do you expect from an outclassed South Korean dishwasher maker?
Read it and weep, would-be, cash-flushing fake iPhone settlers:
As I’ve been posting, Apple is in a unique, entirely advantaged, class by themselves due to their many year development of SOCs for its devices that is now across virtually their entire eco. Their ability to vertically integrate between as they want can’t be matched. Qualcomm, Samsung and Google would have to get together and work exclusively together at an unprecedented level to even hope to match Apple. Except Qualcomm has other customers they must serve, Google serves other customers, and Samsung is so varied across their offerings. In other words it isn’t feasible to match Apple’s advantage. And that will not change for as far out as one can see.
