Apple’s fleet of self-driving cars covered more than 13,000 miles in California in 2021

In 2021, Apple tested the capabilities of its self-driving car tech on the streets of California, logging more than 13,000 miles in the state. The company is using a fleet of Lexus RX SUVs to test its self-driving software capabilities.

Owen Bellwood for Jalopnik:

Rumors of the possible existence of an Apple car have been making rounds for ages… And now, there’s further proof that Apple is developing systems for a car thanks to new filings from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

In order to develop its vision for a car of the future, Apple has been testing its automotive driving tech on the streets of California. As part of the testing of these systems, the firm is required to log all miles covered by self-driving cars with the State of California…

This year’s Disengagement Report notes Apple has a fleet of 37 cars that are licensed to test out its autonomous driving capabilities. Two of those weren’t tested last year, but the remaining 35 clocked up an impressive 13,272 miles of self-driving in 2021.

Along the way, Apple reported 662 incidents where test drivers were forced to take control of the car. That averages out at one disengagement every 20.05 miles.