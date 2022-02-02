No, Apple is not working on ‘Smart Wedding Rings’

A recent social media post claims that Apple is making “smart wedding rings” that makes it possible to spy on a spouse, but it’s a prank.

Kishalaya Kundu for ScreenRant:

According to the post, the rings will be able to detect the wearer’s location and will automatically alert the spouse if the person takes it off. The Tweet also came with an elaborate render of the ring which seemed to suggest that Apple was, indeed, working on such a product. The post soon went viral, receiving 1000s of Quote Tweets and more than 1,000 likes. It is difficult to tell whether it was meant to be a hoax or an innocent prank, but it gained a lot of traction, with people wondering what such a device would mean for their privacy, and why something like it would be needed in a relationship in the first place. In reality, Apple is not working on smart wedding rings to help married people track their spouses. The post was a typical social media joke that went viral, but there’s no truth to it. According to AppleInsider, this joke started in 2007 when Yanko Design published concept ‘iRing’ renders which showed paired rings in black and white with the Apple logo emblazoned on them. The latest prank uses one of those images, which is a clear indication that this is a prank rather than something real.

Apple is working on developing smart wedding rings which will let you know your partners location, where they have been, and if they take the ring off pic.twitter.com/gIIhx6gGC5 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 1, 2022

The Yanko Design article and the source of the “iRing” imagery is here.

