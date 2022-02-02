New Apple TV+ animated kids series ‘Pretzel and the Puppies’ premiers globally on February 11th

Apple TV+ this week announced a new animated preschool series, “Pretzel and the Puppies,” premiering Friday, February 11th.

Based on the beloved canine from the classic book “Pretzel” by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of “Curious George,” the original series is a new story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery.

Starring the voice talents of Emmy Award-nominee Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Nasim Pedrad (“Saturday Night Live”) and newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton, the first trailer for “Pretzel and the Puppies” is right here:

When your dad is the “world’s longest dachshund,” it puts a whole new twist on growing up! The eight episodes follow Pretzel (Duplass), Greta (Pedrad) and the puppies, in their hometown of Muttgomery. They are a modern and unique family who are always sniffing out ways to “make their bark,” and make the world a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to “Get those PAWS UP!” when they face a challenge.

The original Apple TV+ series hails from HarperCollins Productions (“Carmen Sandiego,” “The Oregon Trail”), part of HarperCollins Publishers. “Pretzel and the Puppies” is executive produced by Caroline Fraser, head of HarperCollins Productions, and Ricardo Curtis and Wes Lui from House of Cool. The co-executive producer and showrunner is Steve Altiere (“Dinotrux,” “Dragons: Rescue Riders”) and Jennifer Contrucci of HarperCollins Productions is also co-executive producer. The animation studio responsible for design and story is House of Cool (“Despicable Me,” “Trollhunters”), and the animation studio responsible for CG is Saturday Animation (“Mighty Mike,” “Zafari”). Tony Wagner, globally recognized expert in education and senior research fellow at Learning Policy Institute, served as the curriculum expert on the series.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed “El Deafo”; “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling With Otis” and “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two and “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne”; and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

