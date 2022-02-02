Apple’s new secret weapon: The indomitable Macintosh

Apple’s earnings report from its most recent holiday quarter was record-breaking across several metrics, surpassing analysts’ expectations. Inside Apple’s earnings report, there’s one item that’s especially noteworthy: Apple Silicon-powered Macintosh sales are positively exploding!
Mac sales generated $10.8 billion in revenue. That’s a whopping 26% increase in Mac-based revenue compared to the same quarter a year ago. And over the last four years, Mac sales have skyrocketed by nearly 60%. That’s unabashedly astounding. It’s hard to remember the last time we’ve seen traditional PC sales jump so drastically.
In a world that is primarily mobile-oriented, Apple has miraculously managed to create excitement around brand new laptops thanks to new designs, a willingness to fix mistakes, and of course, Apple’s in-house designed line of M-x processors.
The performance gains and power efficiency that the M1 brings to the table accomplished something that was seemingly impossible. It managed to get people hyped up for computer hardware. Sure, we’ve seen Apple iterate on the MacBook and iMac line, and sure, there is the Mac Pro, but Apple’s line of M1 laptops is the first time in a long time that we’ve seen genuine excitement for entry-level Macs from non-pro users.
Apple’s notebook lineup today is more compelling and exciting than it’s been in years. Consequently, it’s no surprise that Mac sales are accelerating at a rate that rival PC manufacturers simply can’t keep up with.
MacDailyNews Take: Even the entry-level M1-power Mac mini ($649 at Amazon) is an astonishing eye-opener. It’s not an incremental move up for Macintosh, it’s a jaw-dropping leap from Macs handicapped by Intel snails!
2 Comments
It has been a long while since I had so many people calling me about getting a new Mac. It’s been even longer since I could confidently say, “At this moment in time, you can’t go wrong with any new Mac.” One guy just bought a brand new M1 MacBook Pro 13″ and was a bit upset when he read that the computer might be discontinued. I explained that its is a great freaking little computer. I have one and it is a pleasure to use, extremely powerful, and light as a feather.
The Mac is casting the Halo effect on other Apple products and services for a change. There are also lots of people with 12-15 year old Macs coming out of the woodwork all of a sudden. Macs last a long time.
M1 MacBook Air – in the under 1000$ category, it is hard to beat what it gives. Quality build, no fan, speedy, great screen, good speakers, keyboard-touchpad very good, best battery life.
It was bound to have some sales traction.