Apple’s new secret weapon: The indomitable Macintosh

Apple’s earnings report from its most recent holiday quarter was record-breaking across several metrics, surpassing analysts’ expectations. Inside Apple’s earnings report, there’s one item that’s especially noteworthy: Apple Silicon-powered Macintosh sales are positively exploding!

Yoni Heisler for BGR:

Mac sales generated $10.8 billion in revenue. That’s a whopping 26% increase in Mac-based revenue compared to the same quarter a year ago. And over the last four years, Mac sales have skyrocketed by nearly 60%. That’s unabashedly astounding. It’s hard to remember the last time we’ve seen traditional PC sales jump so drastically.

In a world that is primarily mobile-oriented, Apple has miraculously managed to create excitement around brand new laptops thanks to new designs, a willingness to fix mistakes, and of course, Apple’s in-house designed line of M-x processors.

The performance gains and power efficiency that the M1 brings to the table accomplished something that was seemingly impossible. It managed to get people hyped up for computer hardware. Sure, we’ve seen Apple iterate on the MacBook and iMac line, and sure, there is the Mac Pro, but Apple’s line of M1 laptops is the first time in a long time that we’ve seen genuine excitement for entry-level Macs from non-pro users.

Apple’s notebook lineup today is more compelling and exciting than it’s been in years. Consequently, it’s no surprise that Mac sales are accelerating at a rate that rival PC manufacturers simply can’t keep up with.