Apple earns numerous nominations for Art Directors Guild Awards

The Art Directors Guild announced their 2022 nominations today in categories covering both film and television. The Apple TV+ film The Tragedy of Macbeth is included in the nominations. In television, the ADG nominated Apple TV+ series Foundation, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and Schmigadoon!

Winners will be honored at the ADG Awards ceremony, returning to a live-in person ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Apple TV+ earned nominations for:

Period Feature Film

• The Tragedy of Macbeth

Television: One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

• Foundation

Television: One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

• The Morning Show

Television: Half Hour Single-Camera Series

• Schmigadoon!

• Ted Lasso

Commercials

• Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro

• Apple: “Saving Simon”

• Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever”

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations the casts and crews of the nominated series, film, and commercials!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.