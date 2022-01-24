Gurman: Apple to unveil new iPhones and iPads soon

Apple is nearing its first launch event of the year, with a new iPhone SE and iPad to be revealed at a virtual event held in March or April.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

It’s a shoo-in that you’ll see a new iPhone SE, which will probably have a similar design to the current model but a faster processor and 5G support. Given that the iPad Air hasn’t been updated since the end of 2020, I’d say a new version of that product also is possible. Look for that device to get the A15 chip from the iPhone 13, matching the iPad mini from last year.

This spring will mark a year since the last iPad Pro upgrade, and that model launched about a year after the 2020 version. But I don’t expect the new model to arrive that quickly this time around.

After all, the last two models were essentially new chip and camera upgrades. This year’s iPad Pro will probably have an updated design, with the M2 chip and wireless charging.

But there’s one wrinkle: Earlier this week, Russian regulatory filings were unearthed for three new iPhone models and nine new iPads. The iPhone documents probably relate to the various iterations of the SE, but nine new models would be far too many for a new iPad Air. Either there’s more than just the Air on tap, or Apple filed its launches for this fall fairly early.