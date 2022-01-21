Will Apple buy Peloton?

On Thursday, CNBC reported that Peloton has temporarily halted production of its bikes and treadmills in what feels like the prelude to an acquisition of the troubled fitness equipment maker. The Information‘s Martin Peers thinks that if Peloton is acquired, “Apple must be the obvious buyer.”

Martin Peers for The Information:

If Peloton is to have a future, it would be better off as part of a bigger, more diversified company. Apple is an ideal candidate to take on that project. It has the Fitness+ subscription service for classes and it markets the Apple Watch as a device that can help with jogging and other exercise activities. It could close Peloton’s stores and sell the equipment through its own stores. And hey, after today, Peloton’s market capitalization is down to $7.9 billion. Cook could pay for that by dipping into the change jar in his kitchen.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple were to buy Peloton, it wouldn’t be for bikes or treadmills.

The beauty of Apple Fitness+ is that it works without specialized equipment. All you need is an Apple Watch.

If Apple were to buy Peloton, it would be for Peloton’s 2.49 million connected fitness subscribers.

