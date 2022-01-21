Will Apple buy Peloton?

On Thursday, CNBC reported that Peloton has temporarily halted production of its bikes and treadmills in what feels like the prelude to an acquisition of the troubled fitness equipment maker. The Information‘s Martin Peers thinks that if Peloton is acquired, “Apple must be the obvious buyer.”
Martin Peers for The Information:
If Peloton is to have a future, it would be better off as part of a bigger, more diversified company.
Apple is an ideal candidate to take on that project. It has the Fitness+ subscription service for classes and it markets the Apple Watch as a device that can help with jogging and other exercise activities. It could close Peloton’s stores and sell the equipment through its own stores.
And hey, after today, Peloton’s market capitalization is down to $7.9 billion. Cook could pay for that by dipping into the change jar in his kitchen.
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple were to buy Peloton, it wouldn’t be for bikes or treadmills.
The beauty of Apple Fitness+ is that it works without specialized equipment. All you need is an Apple Watch.
If Apple were to buy Peloton, it would be for Peloton’s 2.49 million connected fitness subscribers.
Please don’t waste my shareholder capital on that acquisition or a gaming company.
Such a purchase would be about as business-necessary as the Beats purchase. It could augment, but Apple could do everything better from scratch.
Well said. It would be like the Beats purchase — done with a bigger plan in mind. Beats moved along both music streaming and wireless earbuds, two things Apple was new to. But I doubt this happens with Peloton. Apple would have to support the existing hardware, clear the hardware inventory, and Peleton’s current market cap is an expensive 9 Billion (and Peloton debt is probably significant). That’s taking on some non Apple centric business at a hefty price. That wouldn’t be Apple’s normal MO. Get the user base over to Fitness+ and steep in the eco? Yes. The rest of it, seemingly no.
Anything above $125 million would be a waste
I like the idea as long as Apple doesn’t pay too much for the acquisition. If it costs what Beats cost ($3B), then I think it’s OK. It could be a good fit for Apple’s health services. Peloton hardware seems to be overpriced but as long as Apple can make money from services, then it might work out for Apple. If Apple doesn’t acquire it, I’m sure some other company will. Microsoft and Google have plenty of cash to spend, so I think one of those companies would go for it.
I’d personally like to see Apple acquire some e-bike company and sell an AppleBike. A VanMoof acquisition would be a nice fit for Apple. E-bikes are definitely on the rise.