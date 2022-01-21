Next-gen Wi-Fi 7 promises 40Gbps real-world speed

Even as networking devices with Wi-Fi 6 become widely available and relatively affordable, connectivity companies are already forging ahead with Wi-Fi 7 in their products and services.
This new standard — currently known as 802.11be —focuses on Extremely High-Throughput (EHT) that can aid real-time apps with high data speeds. The IEEE working group said it’ll help services in virtual reality, augmented reality, gaming, and remote working.
Wi-Fi 6 is the standard current standard present in many routers that support 9.6Gbps data transfer speeds — as compared to 3.5Gbps of Wi-Fi 5 — and higher throughput. While Wi-Fi 6E is largely based on the Wi-Fi 6 standard, it brings support for the 6 GHz spectrum, and high-bandwidth channels to cater to more devices on a single high-speed network.
Wi-Fi 6 vs. Wi-Fi 7
• Data transfer speed: 9.6Gbps vs. 46Gbps (approx; real-life figures will likely reach around 40Gbps)
• Channel bandwidth: 160MHz vs. 320MHz
• Number of full-bandwidth channels: 7 vs. 6
• Spatial streams for multi-user MIMO: 8 vs. 16
• Data transmission: 1024-QAM vs. 4096-QAM
MacDailyNews Take: Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
2 Comments
This all sounds good, would be nice if Apple jumped back into the router business in time to take advantage of it. An Apple router with built in privacy and security features with an all new mesh-centric design and out of the box HomeKit management.
Speed is good, but knowing what is buys you is tricky. Increasing Data Transfer Speeds from 9.5 Gbps to 40Gbps sounds like a big thing. And it may be at work or school if you work/school has a big ole pipe. In my area, my school district only has a 5Gbps fiber line to our ISP, the county office of education. The county has a 40Gbps pipe to its provider. So in my district, WiFi 7 offers no Data Transfer Speed increase. It may help reduce collisions.
WiFi 7 for the home market is even less needed. What percentage of homes have bandwidth in excess of 1Gbps?