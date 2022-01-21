Next-gen Wi-Fi 7 promises 40Gbps real-world speed

Even as networking devices with Wi-Fi 6 become widely available and relatively affordable, connectivity companies are already forging ahead with Wi-Fi 7 in their products and services.

Ivan Mehta for TNW:

This new standard — currently known as 802.11be —focuses on Extremely High-Throughput (EHT) that can aid real-time apps with high data speeds. The IEEE working group said it’ll help services in virtual reality, augmented reality, gaming, and remote working. Wi-Fi 6 is the standard current standard present in many routers that support 9.6Gbps data transfer speeds — as compared to 3.5Gbps of Wi-Fi 5 — and higher throughput. While Wi-Fi 6E is largely based on the Wi-Fi 6 standard, it brings support for the 6 GHz spectrum, and high-bandwidth channels to cater to more devices on a single high-speed network. Wi-Fi 6 vs. Wi-Fi 7 • Data transfer speed: 9.6Gbps vs. 46Gbps (approx; real-life figures will likely reach around 40Gbps)

• Channel bandwidth: 160MHz vs. 320MHz

• Number of full-bandwidth channels: 7 vs. 6

• Spatial streams for multi-user MIMO: 8 vs. 16

• Data transmission: 1024-QAM vs. 4096-QAM

