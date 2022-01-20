Kristin Huguet Quayle replaces Stella Low as Apple’s PR chief

Apple has a new PR chief. Longtime company spokesperson Kristin Huguet Quayle will replace Stella Low who joined Apple in May 2021 as the vice president of Communications. Before Apple, Low was Cisco’s communications chief.

John Paczkowski for Buzzfeed News:

An Apple veteran, Quayle has been with the company since 2005, working under former SVPs Katie Cotton and Steve Dowling. She’s worked under CEOs Steve Jobs and Tim Cook, and her tenure has included some of the company’s most high-profile public relations challenges — a pitched battle with the FBI over iPhone encryption, a very public spat with Bloomberg over a contentious story and, more recently, a confrontation with Fortnite maker Epic Games over its App Store practices.

Apple confirmed the hire with the following statement: “Kristin has played an instrumental role sharing Apple’s story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years. With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications.”

Apple said Low is departing to spend more time with her family.