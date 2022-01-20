Google is building an AR headset, too

Google has recently begun ramping up work on an AR headset, internally codenamed Project Iris, that it hopes to ship in 2024, The Verge reports, citing “two people familiar with the project who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission.”

Alex Heath for The Verge:

Like forthcoming headsets from Meta and Apple, Google’s device uses outward-facing cameras to blend computer graphics with a video feed of the real world, creating a more immersive, mixed reality experience than existing AR glasses from the likes of Snap and Magic Leap. Early prototypes being developed at a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area resemble a pair of ski goggles and don’t require a tethered connection to an external power source. Google’s headset is still early in development without a clearly defined go-to-market strategy, which indicates that the 2024 target year may be more aspirational than set in stone. I’m told that the Pixel team is involved in some of the hardware pieces, but it’s unclear if the headset will ultimately be Pixel-branded. The name Google Glass is almost certainly off the table, thanks to the early blowback (remember “Glasshole?”) and the fact that it technically still exists as an enterprise product.

MacDailyNews Take: And, as soon as Apple shows them what to do, Google will surely bring it to market lickety-split! (See also: Ming-Chi Kuo moves his Apple AR/VR headset launch date from Q2 to Q4 2022.)

Hopefully, Apple current lawyers are better at their jobs than those tasked with protecting the iPhone.

