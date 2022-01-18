Major U.S. airlines warn new C-Band 5G launch could be ‘catastrophic,’ wreak havoc

The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis in less than 36 hours, when Verizon and AT&T plan to deploy new C-Band 5G service.
The airlines warned the new C-Band 5G service set to begin on Wednesday could render a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable, “could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas” and cause “chaos” for U.S. flights.
“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded,” wrote the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others in a letter first reported by Reuters.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that potential interference could affect sensitive airplane instruments such as altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.
“This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays,” the letter cautioned… Action is urgent, the airlines added in the letter also signed by UPS Airlines, Alaska Air, Atlas Air, JetBlue Airways and FedEx Express. “To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt.”
The letter went to White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Airlines for America, the group that organized the letter, declined to comment. The FAA said it “will continue to ensure that the traveling public is safe as wireless companies deploy 5G. The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and wireless companies to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations.”
MacDailyNews Take: “Hello? We’d like to cancel our plane tickets.”
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
9 Comments
Why the hell would you wait until 36 hours before implementation to make a big fuss and raise awareness of a potentially fatal technology being brought out? Seriously.
Well, my question is, what brain trust approved moving forward with opening up a part of the cellular spectrum in which my jumping on my iPhone to scroll MacDailyNews could potentially bring down a jumbo jet?
Used throughout Europe no issues. FAA has been working for a while with Service Providers on this. SPs have slowed the rollout upon FAA request. Last-minute move by United et al sounds like safety isn’t the motivation.
You are forgetting the different cultural aspects. Europe wanted it, installed it and no issues. You can’t do something like this in Apple’s home country without a whole bunch of moaning and whining. It’s their way.
The frequency bands authorised for 5G use in Europe, Asia, Australia and other places is more widely separated from that used by aircraft altimeters compared to the USA frequencies, which is why problems have not been experienced.
I have no idea why US authorities decided to allow such little separation but then cellular technology implementation in the USA has almost always been several years behind and of a different standard compared to other advanced nations.
they didn’t. they’ve been fighting this for awhile. 5G rollout around airports was delayed, but the delay has now expired.
So it’s back to the horse and cart then. Some will be happy.
I bet this is pretense for more government handouts. I wish these dumb airlines would make payroll just once in their existence without having to pilfer money from taxpayers.
and when do we talk about the increase in brain cancer cause by 5G?