Ericsson sues Apple again over 5G patent licensing

Sweden’s Ericsson has filed another set of patent infringement lawsuits against Apple in the latest tussle between the two companies over royalties for 5G wireless patents.

Reuters:

Both companies have already sued each other in the United States as negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecom patents first struck in 2015.

Ericsson sued first in October claiming that Apple was trying to improperly cut down the royalty rates while the iPhone maker filed a lawsuit in December accusing the Swedish company of using “strong-arm tactics” to renew patents…

Patent lawsuits are quite common among technology companies as every dollar saved could amount to significant amounts over the duration of the agreement as companies such as Ericsson charges between $2.5 to $5 for every 5G handset.