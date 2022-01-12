Apple’s Mac shipments grow at double the rate of the PC market overall

The PC market ended 2021 strongly, as fourth-quarter shipments exceeded 90 million for the second straight year while Apple’s Mac shipments grows double the rate of the PC market overall.
The latest Canalys data shows that worldwide shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations grew 1% year on year to 92 million units over 91 million a year ago. This pulled up total shipments for full-year 2021 to 341 million units, 15% higher than last year, 27% higher than 2019 and the largest shipment total since 2012. Furthermore, the industry saw strong revenue gains, with the total value of Q4 shipments estimated at US$70 billion, an annual increase of 11% over Q4 2020. For the full year, revenue passed US$250 billion in 2021 against US$220 billion in 2020, up 15%, highlighting the seismic transformation in the industry.
The two-year compound annual growth rate of 13% from 2019 emphasizes how dramatically the importance of PCs has grown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notebooks and mobile workstations continued to lead the charge, with shipments of these devices growing 16% in 2021 to reach 275 million units. Desktop and desktop workstation shipments increased 7% in 2021 to reach 66 million units.
Lenovo took first place in the PC market in Q4 with total shipments of 21.7 million units, an annual decline of 6.5%. It was also the biggest-shipping vendor for full-year 2021, hitting a record 82.1 million units, a 13.1% increase on 2020. HP ranked second, with Q4 shipments of 18.7 million units helping it reach 74.1 million units in 2021, growth of 9.5% over 2020. Third-placed Dell posted stellar growth of 8.9% in Q4 to reach 17.2 million units and increased its market share by over 1%. Dell ended 2021 with total shipments of 59.3 million units for the year. Apple came fourth with Q4 growth of 9.0% and full-year growth of 28.3%, making it the best-performing vendor in the top five. It shipped 7.8 million units in Q4 and 29.0 million units in full-year 2021. Acer rounded out the top five for both Q4 and the full year, posting shipments of 6.6 million in Q4 and 24.4 million units in 2021.
Worldwide desktop, notebook and workstation shipments (market share and annual growth)
MacDailyNews Take: There are still far, far too many pitiful souls ignorantly shackling themselves with Windows PC dreck.
