iPhone 14 Pro said to get massively upgraded 48-megapixel camera

A 48-megapixel primary camera is expected to be introduced in the “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” that Apple will release later this year.

Ray Hsiao for TrendForce:

Although camera shipment growth has slowed, camera resolution continues to improve. Taking primary cameras as an example, the current mainstream design is 13-48 million pixels, accounting for more than 50% of cameras in 2021. In second place are products featuring 49-64 million pixels which accounted for more than 20% of cameras last year with penetration rate expected to increase to 23% in 2022. The third highest portion is 12 million pixel products, currently dominated by the iPhone and Samsung’s flagship series. However, a 48 million pixel primary camera is expected to be introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro series (tentative name) that Apple will release this year, further reducing 12 million pixel products to a 15% share in 2022… There is a chance 200 million pixel products will be ready for commercial use in 2022, driving the penetration rate of ultra-high pixel products to an expected level in excess of 5% in 2022. However, such ultra-high pixel products primarily focus on enlarging photographs without losing image quality. Therefore, TrendForce believes that any marginal benefits these products bring to consumers will gradually decrease and the penetration rate will not grow as quickly as 49-64 million pixels products.

MacDailyNews Take: In December, Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” lineup would feature 48-megapixel cameras.

If so, iCloud storage had better be increased, too!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!