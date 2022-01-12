Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 to the public with minor bug fixes and other improvements.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Apple says that the release addresses a HomeKit denial of service issue, a problem where third-party CarPlay apps may lose touch sensitivity, and a bug where Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud link.

The HomeKit DDoS attack was revealed by a researcher on January 1 and could be executed by entering a device name of over 500,000 characters. Devices that tried to load the device name could be placed into a reboot cycle and made unusable

MacDailyNews Take: On our test iPhones and iPads, both iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 seem snappy!

