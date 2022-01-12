Analyst: Apple resolves iPhone production bottlenecks

Apple appears to have resolved the production bottlenecks that limited its supply of iPhones, especially iPhone 13 models, during the holiday shopping season, an analyst said Wednesday.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

“Our supply chain checks suggest iPhone 13 production bottlenecks have now been solved,” Raymond James analyst Chris Caso said in a note to clients Wednesday. Those bottlenecks included shortages of camera modules and Texas Instruments power components, he said.

“We believe those constraints began to ease in early December, likely providing Apple with more supply than expected, and therefore providing an upward bias to (December-quarter) estimates,” Caso said…

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan says iPhone average selling prices are likely to be higher than analyst estimates in 2022.

The popularity of Pro model iPhones and models with more memory will boost average selling prices this year, he said in his note to clients Wednesday.