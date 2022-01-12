Apple earnings: What to watch

Apple reports its fiscal first-quarter (holiday 2021) earnings on January 27th. Ahead of the earnings report, here’s what to watch.

Daniel Sparks for The Motley Fool:

Analysts have big expectations for Apple’s top line. On average, they expect revenue of $118 billion for the period. Though this only represents about 6% year-over-year growth, it’s a bullish forecast when you put it into context. First, consider the tough comparison Apple is up against. Revenue in the year-ago period rose 29% year over year. Second, supply constraints and logistical challenges in the company’s most recently reported quarter were so great that management opted to refrain from providing specific revenue guidance for fiscal Q1, coinciding with the fourth calendar quarter.

Analysts expect Apple’s earnings per share to grow even faster than revenue. On average, analysts are modeling for earnings per share of $1.88, representing year-over-year growth of 12%.

Apple’s earnings per share typically grow faster than its revenue because of the company’s aggressive share repurchases. By reducing total share count over time, Apple’s net income is spread across a shrinking number of shares, contributing to earnings-per-share growth.