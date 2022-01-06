iPhone 14 Pro said to feature under-screen Face ID and hole-punch design

Building on reports from sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg, the reliable leaker DylanDKT now says that he can also corroborate that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a new hole-punch design that will continue to offer the current TrueDepth Camera System, including Face ID.

Chance Miller:

In a tweet this morning, DylanDKT wrote that the Face ID hardware will be placed under the display of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. He added, however, that the “functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.”

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

DylanDKT has proven to be a reliable source of Apple leaks over the last year. He accurately reported details on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros prior to their launch, the 24-inch iMac, and much more. In a follow-up tweet, Dylan added that he is hearing that the “hole punch” on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be “pill shaped.” This seemingly implies that the cutout for the front-facing camera will be more of an oval than a circle.

Pill shaped is what I am hearing. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

MacDailyNews Note: In December 2021, Gijong Lee for The Elec reported that Apple’s 6.1-inch “iPhone 14 Pro” and 6.7-inch “iPhone 14 Pro Max,” due in 2022 will reportedly dump the much-maligned notch in favor of punch-hole displays. The two other models, the regular 6.1-inch “iPhone 14” and 6.7-inch “iPhone 14 Max” models will continue to have the notch as they exist in the iPhone 13 series.

