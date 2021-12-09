Apple’s ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ and ‘iPhone 14 Pro Max’ said dump notch for punch-hole displays

Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max,” due in 2022 will reportedly dump the much-maligned notch in favor of punch-hole displays.

Gijong Lee for The Elec:

The two other models, the regular 6.06-inch iPhone and 6.7-inch iPhone Max models will continue to have the notch as they did for the versions on the iPhone 13 series.

Hole-displays have a small hole at the top for the selfie camera instead of a notch, which allows for a full screen.

Apple will also be applying low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) for the OLED panels on the Pro models launching next year, which will presumably be called iPhone 14.

Cupertino applied LTPO OLED on the Pro models of iPhone 13 for the first time this year.

The technology allows the screen to have a 120Hz variable refresh rate.