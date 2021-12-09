Apple’s ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ and ‘iPhone 14 Pro Max’ said dump notch for punch-hole displays

Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max,” due in 2022 will reportedly dump the much-maligned notch in favor of punch-hole displays.
The two other models, the regular 6.06-inch iPhone and 6.7-inch iPhone Max models will continue to have the notch as they did for the versions on the iPhone 13 series.
Hole-displays have a small hole at the top for the selfie camera instead of a notch, which allows for a full screen.
Apple will also be applying low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) for the OLED panels on the Pro models launching next year, which will presumably be called iPhone 14.
Cupertino applied LTPO OLED on the Pro models of iPhone 13 for the first time this year.
The technology allows the screen to have a 120Hz variable refresh rate.
MacDailyNews Take: Good riddance, inelegant kludge!
The sooner the inelegant kludge is eliminated, the better! – MacDailyNews, October 26, 2018
iPhone X’s notch (really a flap, occluding the display) is an inelegant kludge. The extensive copying of it from the fragmandroid peddlers proves that if Jony Ive took a dump in a box, they’d immediately start downing laxatives like candy. — MacDailyNews, August 17, 2018
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
3 Comments
Finally the hideous “notch” will enter the dustbin of history.
One down, one to go, eliminating the hideous “notch” from the new Pro M1 laptops OS that have tons of screen real estate and no SANE reason for a first time notch on Apple computers. Sheesh…
So, good bye to Face ID too, because you need more than a hole for the FaceTime camera to do it. Back to Touch ID (but through the screen).
Notch, smotch. All I care about is if they’re bringing back Touch ID.