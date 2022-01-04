Apple TV+ has one great feature that stands above the other streaming services

Apple TV+, the subscription streaming service from Apple, offers one great feature that stands above all of the other streaming services.
Philip Michaels for Tom’s Guide:
I think what I appreciate most about Apple TV+ is how easy Apple makes it to leave the service behind.
That’s not a backhanded compliment. Apple is surprisingly upfront about when your Apple TV+ subscription is about to auto-renew and gives you enough advance warning to do something about it. It’s a practice [of which] I wish other subscription services —including the best streaming services — would take note…
Over the weekend, an email from Apple popped up in my inbox. It alerted me that my free Apple TV+ trial was nearing its end, gave me the exact date on which I would have to pay the $4.99 per month and told me when I needed to cancel by if I wanted to avoid being charged. There was even a helpful link for managing my subscription in the email… As an avowed cheapskate who has taken advantage of many free trials over the years, I can assure you that heads-up notices like the one Apple sent me are few and far between.
Once Ted Lasso Season 3 rolls around later this year, I’ll probably re-up with Apple TV+.
And when I do, I’ll feel a lot better about doing business with Apple than a lot of other providers of streaming services.
MacDailyNews Take: Beyond Ted Lasso, which is great, there’s a bunch of excellent series, documentaries, and films on Apple TV+. You can see them all in one place here.
That is nice and uncommon. I’ve run into these free trials that try to put up clever barriers to cancelling. However, the backend things like this aren’t a value to most consumers. They don’t really give much consideration to the back end issues.
I’m sure Apple makes up more than enough money for that advance notice email in many other ways. Not that I care because as an Apple shareholder, I benefit from any stone Apple can squeeze green blood out of.