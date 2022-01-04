Apple TV+ has one great feature that stands above the other streaming services

Apple TV+, the subscription streaming service from Apple, offers one great feature that stands above all of the other streaming services.

Philip Michaels for Tom’s Guide:

I think what I appreciate most about Apple TV+ is how easy Apple makes it to leave the service behind.

That’s not a backhanded compliment. Apple is surprisingly upfront about when your Apple TV+ subscription is about to auto-renew and gives you enough advance warning to do something about it. It’s a practice [of which] I wish other subscription services —including the best streaming services — would take note…

Over the weekend, an email from Apple popped up in my inbox. It alerted me that my free Apple TV+ trial was nearing its end, gave me the exact date on which I would have to pay the $4.99 per month and told me when I needed to cancel by if I wanted to avoid being charged. There was even a helpful link for managing my subscription in the email… As an avowed cheapskate who has taken advantage of many free trials over the years, I can assure you that heads-up notices like the one Apple sent me are few and far between.

Once Ted Lasso Season 3 rolls around later this year, I’ll probably re-up with Apple TV+.

And when I do, I’ll feel a lot better about doing business with Apple than a lot of other providers of streaming services.