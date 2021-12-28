Apple releases limited edition AirTag to celebrate Japanese New Year

Apple will be offering special deals to customers in Japan on January 2nd and 3rd. Apple will give customers a gift card with the purchase of select products, and the first 20,000 customers that buy an eligible iPhone will receive a limited edition AirTag designed to celebrate the Japanese New Year.

Parker Ortolani for 9to5Mac:

2022 is the year of the Tiger in Japan and the new limited edition AirTag celebrates this with a special Tiger emoji character printed on it. To receive one of these AirTags, customers have to purchase an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE on January 2 or January 3 in Japan. This is a limited run of 20,000 units, so these will be quite rare. The promotion includes an Apple gift card of various amounts depending on the product you purchase.

MacDailyNews Take: More info on which product purchases include an Apple gift card and their values in the full article here.

