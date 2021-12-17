Apple Original Films hosts L.A. premiere of Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Apple Original Films on Thursday hosted the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated film “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” written and directed by four-time Academy Award winner Joel Coen, and starring two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and four-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be released in select theaters by A24 on December 25 and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

Attendees of the red carpet event included Coen and McDormand, who both also produce, Washington, and fellow cast members Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Alex Hassell, Sean Patrick Thomas, Stephen Root and Lucas Barker, and producer Robert Graf.

Washington and McDormand star in Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning. Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Coen.

Apple TV+ is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

