Charging speed shootout: MagSafe vs. Qi, USB-C, and USB-A

AppleInsider put Apple’s MagSafe charger to test to see how fast it truly is, and see how it compares to USB-C, Qi, and USB-A in a charging speed shootout.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Even this long after MagSafe’s introduction, there are questions, theories, and rituals that users have, regarding wireless versus wired charging. Evaluating the combinations is simple, and the answer of which is best depends very much on any given user’s situation and hardware.

We examined four different charging variations for this test. We chose to compare a 5W USB-A Lightning cable, a 7.5W wireless charger, MagSafe, and a 20W USB-C Lightning cable.

In the end, it took the 5W charger the most time to reach 100% at three hours and 15 minutes. The Qi charger was in second-to-last place at two hours and forty minutes to finish charging. The USB-C cable charged the fastest, hitting full power at one hour and 55 minutes. MagSafe held strong, finishing charging in two hours and ten minutes.