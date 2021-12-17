Disney Melee Mania hits Apple Arcade

Cue the lights! Hear the fans roar! Disney Melee Mania has hit Apple Arcade. Disney Melee Mania calls all worthy competitors to step into the spotlight!

In this dazzling Arcade battle arena, your holo-team of rumble-ready Disney and Pixar champions competes in fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer battles. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa and Mickey to Frozone, Moana, Buzz Lightyear (and beyond!), choose from multiple holographic Disney and Pixar champs and rack up points with their unique skills. Embrace the chaos of dodging obstacles while brawling in fun and frenzied close-combat competition.

“We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games’ CEO, in a statement. “Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight.”

Disney Melee Mania features:

• 5-Minute Melees – Quick-fire games for fighting on the fly. Battle smart to make each moment count!

• 12 Champions – Pick and progress your party of 3 from a holo-roster of Disney & Pixar champs!

• Multiple Game Modes – New challenges to test your skills and upgrades!

• Customize Your Clashes – Gear up in character costumes and equip eye-catching trails!

• Regular Events – Ace matches daily for one-off prizes!

Score the win, but don’t get cocky – there’s always a new challenger waiting to knock you from the spotlight. Play to unlock new champions and upgrade their powers to achieve a victory that is anything but virtual!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 200 premium games. The service features new releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store, including “NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition,” “Sneaky Sasquatch,” “Mini Motorways,” “The Oregon Trail,” “Sonic Racing,” “FANTASIAN,” “Solitaire by MobilityWare,” “Tiny Wings,” and “Crossy Road Castle” — all without ads or in-app purchases.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 (US) per month, with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

• Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One Individual ($14.95), Family ($19.95), and Premier ($29.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

• Providing a fun and safe platform for families around the world who are looking for great interactive entertainment, an Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

• Game availability across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.