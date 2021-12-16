Use focus modes to decorate your iPhone status bar with a heart, smiley face, fire, and more

iPhone and iPad owners are using Apple’s new focus modes to put an icon of their choice in their status bar. Focus allows the ability to set a specific icon for identifying when you have a particular mode enabled, so it’s easy to show a fun icon in your status bar.

Parker Ortolani for 9to5Mac:

To get a custom icon set up in your status bar you’ll need to be running iOS 15 on your iPhone or iPadOS 15 on your iPad. There are more than 25 icons that you can choose from including fun ones like a smiley face, fire symbol, light bulb, and paw print. Here’s how to get this configured on your own iPhone or iPad: • Launch Settings

• Scroll down and tap Focus

• Tap the + in the top right

• Tap Custom

• Select your icon of choice

• Name your Focus

• Choose who can send you notifications (you can select all of your contacts if you’d like to)

• Enable all apps to show you notifications (this respects your custom notification settings)

• Tap Done

• Tap the switch to enable the Focus mode

MacDailyNews Note: Of course, if you have Location Services on, there isn’t a place for your new icon, so to reveal your focus icon on iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy and toggle Location Services off.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!