Texas Mom tracks down Christmas decoration Grinch with Apple AirTags

A real-life Grinch, who tried to steal Christmas (inflatable decorations, that is), had their holiday heist thwarted by a Texas mom, thanks to Apple AirTags.

Asia Grace for The New York Post:

Texas mom Nyssa Galvan led police to the Yuletide thieves who swiped an army of inflatable Christmas decorations from her front lawn by tracking down the items with her Bluetooth locators.

“We put trackers on our inflatables,” said Galvan, 29, in her trending TikTok clip, which has fetched over 8.2 million views in two days.

“Putting these bad boys on my Christmas inflatables because my neighbor’s were stolen over the weekend,” she added of the $29 device in closed-captions.

In the viral video, Galvan claims her trio of supersized blow-up baubles — featuring a larger-than-life inflated Grinch, his dog Max and a decked-out Christmas tree — were nabbed at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

But, the grubby-pawed Grinch didn’t get far with Galvan outdoor ornaments.

Using the AirTags, which were linked to the “Find My” app on her smart phone, Galvan stalked her missing adornments, tracing them to a nearby residence.