Apple builds new team to bring more wireless chips in-house

Apple is in the process of building a new team of engineers for a new office in Southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions, and Qualcomm.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors.

Shares of wireless-chip makers slid Thursday after Bloomberg reported on the effort. Skyworks fell as much as 11%, marking its biggest intraday plunge since March 2020. Broadcom and Qualcomm Inc. declined more than 4% each.

The Irvine expansion is in its early stages, and Apple plans to increase its presence gradually… But staffing up in Irvine is the latest sign Apple is bringing more technology in-house. Engineers will work on wireless radios, radio-frequency integrated circuits and a wireless system-on-a-chip, or SoC. They’ll also develop semiconductors for connecting to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Those are all components currently provided to Apple by Broadcom, Skyworks and Qualcomm.