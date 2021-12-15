Apple’s ‘iPhone 14’ may shave off camera bump; Pro models to eliminate notch

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup may eliminate the dreaded camera bump, a currently rather prominent plateau on all iPhone 13 models. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also rumored to kill the inelegant kludge (notch) in favor of a hole punch camera.

Julie Clover for MacRumors:

We’re still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 models, which we’re expecting in September 2022, but we’ve already heard enough rumors about the new devices that we have a clear picture of what to expect. Rumors for upcoming products can sometimes be hard to follow, so we thought we’d do an at-a-glance rumor summary for the ‌iPhone 14‌ so our readers can get a quick overview of what we might see without having to delve into tons of reading. We’ve separated the info into ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro lists, as these models are expected to be quite different in 2022.

MacDailyNews Take: Our two biggest pet peeves, the notch and the camera bump, removed in one fell swoop? We can’t wait for the iPhone 14 Pro Max!

