Apple debuts claymation ‘Ted Lasso’ short film for Christmas

Apple on Wednesday debuted “Ted Lasso presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache,” a short film to celebrate Christmas.

Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination — and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

