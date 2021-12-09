Three more key engineers depart Apple’s electric vehicle ‘Project Titan’

Apple’s electric vehicle “Project Titan” has lost three key engineers in recent weeks. These departures follow the loss of at least six members of the project’s management team this year, including its former head, Doug Field.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Eric Rogers, billed as Apple’s chief engineer for radar systems on the project, left for flying-taxi startup Joby Aviation Inc. in recent weeks.
Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the team’s battery systems group, joined Archer Aviation Inc., another company working to develop air taxis.
Stephen Spiteri, an Apple hardware engineering manager, left to join Archer as well. Joby and Archer confirmed the appointments, which underscore a push by aviation startups to nab Silicon Valley talent…
At the same time, Apple has made some key hires this year. That includes Urlich Kranz, who previously led self-driving car startup Canoo and electric vehicle development at BMW, and CJ Moore, a former self-driving software director at Tesla Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: Kevin Lynch, who oversees the Apple Watch and health software, took over Project Titan after Field’s departure. Staff changes are to be expected when management changes.
How are they going to design the keys for the car if all the key engineers leave?
This Project Titan appears to be a “directionless project” for a “driverless car”.
Perfect
The only people that’ll be left, are gonna be those old MS workers & we all know how that’ll work out
Amusing to see that if this had been any other company MDN would have used “Beleaguered” in the title. 😛
I’m beginning to think this is some kind of Mobius musical chair circle ponzi/ pyramid scheme where the same engineers keep moving from one visionary to another until ANOTHER visionary comes up with some investment cash to hire them away and keep them until ANOTHER visionary comes along and…..