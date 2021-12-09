Apple releases AirPods firmware 4.2 update for all models

New AirPods firmware version 4.2 is now available for every AirPods model with no known changes beyond bug fixes and reliability updates.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Previously, the AirPods Pro had firmware version 4.0 (4A402), a slight change from the previous 4A400 build. Third-generation AirPods had version 4.1 4B66. The new update is version 4.2 with build number 4C165 for every AirPods model including the AirPods (second-generation), AirPods (third-generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The new firmware is installed automatically for users, with no mechanism available to manually force an update. As long as AirPods or AirPods Pro are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device, the firmware will install by itself.

MacDailyNews Note: To check your current firmware for AirPods and/or AirPods Pro, with them connected to your device:

• macOS:  menu > About This Mac > System Report > Hardware > Bluetooth > Devices > AirPods name > Firmware Version

• iOS/iPadOS: Settings > General > About > Select the AirPods

