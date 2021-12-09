macOS Mammoth coming in 2022? Apple renews trademark for ‘Mammoth’ operating system name

macOS Mammoth might coming next June at WWDC 2022 as Apple was recently granted a trademark extension for the name “Mammoth” in the computer operating system category, hinting at a possible name for next year’s release of macOS.

Parker Ortolani for 9to5Mac:

The trademark extension was approved on November 16 according to filings. Apple’s “Mammoth” trademark is owned by the shell corporation Yosemite Research LLC.

Yosemite Research LLC has previously collected and held onto Apple trademarks for macOS, including the name “Yosemite” for macOS 10.10. The shell company tends to transfer the trademark over to Apple Inc. once the company officially announces the name. “Mammoth” likely refers to Mammoth Lakes, California, a ski resort town in the Sierra mountains…

With Mammoth being the seemingly last remaining trademark of a location in California, it’s highly likely that it is in the running for macOS 13.

In August we published a concept for the next version of macOS and chose to brand it as macOS Mammoth. It includes a ton of features that we hope to see in the next major version of macOS.