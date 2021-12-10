U.S. inflation surges to 39-year high as consumer prices continue to soar

Consumer prices surged at the fastest pace in nearly four decades in November as Americans paid more for practically everything from groceries to cars to gasoline, contradicting claims from some quarters that the current historic inflationary trend is “transitory.”
The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November from a year ago, according to a new Labor Department report released Friday. The CPI – which measures a bevy of goods ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents – jumped 0.8% in the one-month period from October.
Economists expected the index to show that prices surged 6.8% in November from the year-ago period and 0.7% from the previous month.
Excluding food and energy prices, so-called core CPI was up 0.5% for the month and 4.9% from a year ago, which itself was the sharpest pickup since mid-1991.
Energy prices have risen 33.3% since November 2020, including a 3.5% surge in November. Gasoline alone is up 58.1%.
Food prices have jumped 6.1% over the year, while used car and truck prices, a major contributor to the inflation burst, are up 31.4%, following a 2.5% increase last month.
The Labor Department said the increases for the food and energy components were the fastest 12-month gains in at least 13 years.
Shelter costs, which comprise about one-third of the CPI, increased 3.8% on the year, the highest since 2007 as the housing crisis accelerated.
MacDailyNews Take: A healthy U.S. economy, consumer confidence, and consumer spending are essential to Apple, as America is Apple’s largest market, by far.
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
14 Comments
Bad Orange Man banned from Twitter makes the high inflation (and crime) all worth it!!
Orange Man is not in office, HELLO… brain dead much? Try to keep up with the rest of the class on current events.
Buffoon Biden and Incompetent Harris OWN THIS!
When I think of a first time politician winning the most powerful office in the world on his first try with ZERO political experience — how President Trump turned around the economy in a few short years is nothing short of HISTORY MAKING and truly REMARKABLE.
President Trump exposed the Washington Swamp for what it is, Biden like so many other career politicians, spent five decades in office with his hands out enriching himself solving almost NOTHING and running the debt into the ground to an all time high.
Biden cannot figure out how to tie his shoelaces and as we see daily has ZERO policies to deal with his own incompetence on the economy, gas prices, border, supply chain, et al.
Biden’s political career cannot come soon enough he will be officially put out to political pasture in 2024.
BRING…IT…ON!!!…
Time to wake up Mr Right wing cultist! Trump is responsible for thousands of COVID-19 deaths and attempted to overthrow democracy. He should be jailed if not worse…..
This will adjust, and even if it doesn’t, The Republic is worth it. Screw your Mango Musolinni.
You’re well-done… uh… watermelon… uh… where am I? Who am I?
Yes, it seems that U.S. Presidential Elections purchased by Mark Zuckerberg have consequences.
But, hey: No mean tweets.
Let’s go, Brandon!
First Then:
All this stress must be enough to drive you crazy.
Oh wait…..
Another dumb Leftist who just described himself and does not know it. Pity. On second though, I take back the pity part…
Hey Rightie, time to take the “red pill”!
Trump’s Big Lie (aka Big Steal) should have consequences too!
Mask and vax mandates, shutdowns, covid deaths, racist flight bans, uninvited guests from the south and crime sore as U.S. inflation sores to 39-year high as consumer prices continue to sore under Biden Administration.
But….inflation is a good thing. The left’s new mantra.
You’re right! Aren’t gas prices DOWN five cents? Joe is making progress according to the left. Don SANG about it over at CNN!!
Yes, and so is smash and grab operations for Christmas presents pedaled hot on the internet and millions of illegals crossing the border illegally, UNTESTED for Covid because Fake Fauci said that is different, then flown to U.S. cities at taxpayer expense and released in the middle of the night.
The INCOMPETENCE in Washington from our leaders is at an all time HIGH. God help us…
Brandon crushes. Soaring inflation. More Covid deaths than under Trump despite the benefits of Trump’s vaccines.