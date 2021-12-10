If this is what ‘Apple Car’ will look like, nobody will buy one

In a news vacuum, the garbage disposal reverses and spews out all manner of dreck. British vehicle leasing company Vanarama, taking inspiration from iPhones, MacBooks, and other Apple products and and combining them with actual Apple patents, is imagining what the first “Apple Car” could look like in new 3D renders – and it looks like it was designed by Stevie Wonder.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Vanarama’s renders have several features based on Apple patents, such as the way the seats fully rotate to transform the interior into a living room setup, and the pillar-less design providing ease of access.

The stylistic flourishes meanwhile are inspired by Apple products, such as the retractable door handles that resemble iPhone buttons, and the mesh-like grille inspired by the Mac Pro’s circular vents, complete with glowing logo from previous generations of MacBook. The frosted white finish is “a popular color scheme since the ‌iPhone‌ 4 launched in 2010.”

Patents don’t guarantee that Apple will build an ‌Apple Car‌, but they do provide evidence that the company is researching vehicle development, and plenty of reports suggest Apple is going down the car track wholesale.

MacDailyNews Take: Interns, TTK!