If this is what ‘Apple Car’ will look like, nobody will buy one

In a news vacuum, the garbage disposal reverses and spews out all manner of dreck. British vehicle leasing company Vanarama, taking inspiration from iPhones, MacBooks, and other Apple products and and combining them with actual Apple patents, is imagining what the first “Apple Car” could look like in new 3D renders – and it looks like it was designed by Stevie Wonder.
Vanarama’s renders have several features based on Apple patents, such as the way the seats fully rotate to transform the interior into a living room setup, and the pillar-less design providing ease of access.
The stylistic flourishes meanwhile are inspired by Apple products, such as the retractable door handles that resemble iPhone buttons, and the mesh-like grille inspired by the Mac Pro’s circular vents, complete with glowing logo from previous generations of MacBook. The frosted white finish is “a popular color scheme since the iPhone 4 launched in 2010.”
Patents don’t guarantee that Apple will build an Apple Car, but they do provide evidence that the company is researching vehicle development, and plenty of reports suggest Apple is going down the car track wholesale.
I’m not entirely sure many people will want them regardless. Apple have gone full on Google: a car? Smart goggles? Again, I ask: did they go on a hiring spree of former Google employees?
Pretty clear the last of the sauce that Steve left in the bottle has been squeezed out at this point. Apple is just another tech company now.
Stick to your core products…and make them insanely great!
“Insanely great”
Your words?
Just borrowing from Steve Jobs.
Ya think? It’s a “slavish copy”
Seriously? Pull up your bunched panties…
Expensive speculation.
that is more than ugly!
This is a hilarious and silly design from England. It looks like a high school team project for a gasoline car from 5 years ago because electric cars don’t need air grills in front to cool engines. Apple would never allow such a clunky/dorky concept.
A Pinto married Le Car and had a bastard child.
I’m sure the speculative car designs will be just as wrong as the speculative iPhone designs were wrong before Apple lifted the curtain on its actual device.
Admit it. You’re speculating.
The grill appears inspired by the notch lol
Yes it does… And why does it even need a grill? This “concept” is by someone who can’t imagine beyond what cars look like today and in the past.
I think above all its someone mistaking a Lego set for CAD.
Why would I want a car that will tell me where I’m allowed to go, forces me to gas at their stations, and tells me what I’m allowed to play on it’s radio?
Why would it want to do any of those things?
More like: go where I select, recharge at any socket, my choice of radio station via an app.
any allowed App. Just ask the iOS folks.
You mean the folks who have a choice of millions of apps? You are funny, if not quite in the way intended.
Has all the testosterone left the design rooms?
I agree with you here Apple is all about telling people what they should have rather than what they want
Isn’t that though precisely how Steve Jobs made it an amazingly successful company. He simply knew as has gone down in legend, what they wanted before they, or the opposition did, which is why every product was derided just as long as it took the opposition time to copy it… if the survived at all. Of course on the other hand Ballmer gave his customers exactly what they wanted and ended up getting sacked for it. Updated horse and carts aren’t always the best solution…. but I thought that lesson had been well learned by now.
Judging by your genius contributions I doubt you are allowed to go beyond the hospital fence, where you have been forcibly located since being caught putting gas into an electric car just before you lit a match egged on by the imaginary voices from a radio station where you personally playlist the resident dj. But I don’t want to discourage you, after all it’s probably good therapy, so keep em coming I’m sure the endless supply of imaginary monkeys on typewriters in your mind will contribute a Shakespeare Sonnet eventually.
The problem is that the charger input is on the bottom.
I’ll take the new Nissan Z over this modern Pinto any day!
Absolutely and utterly bogus speculation.. rendered by none other than a leasing company.. LOL..
and look at the upheaval on the thread.. 😂😂🤦🏼♂️….
You wanna hear their sales ditty, a catchy little number, it’s a work of art that would get even Apple BS dancing in the streets with enthusiasm while waiting for his Ford Edsel to be delivered.
Okay, for some reason maybe I’ll be looking to get a new car. (Chances are few, though, my present ride has less than 45K miles on it, continues to get over 35 mpg, has a stick, and I park on the street, so no way I can use an EV.) So, conjecture – what’s my bottom lines? A manual shift. Ability to handle Costco runs. <$20K. Sure, the usual niceties, like cruise control and AC and one touch window and a center armrest. Any way Apple’s car will meet those? Nope. Any way just about any pseudo-truck made these days will meet those? Nope. I’m sticking with my 2010 Scion xD until it falls apart.