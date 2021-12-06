Apple preps five new Macs for 2022, including powerhouse Apple Silicon Mac Pro

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including an all-new powerhouse Apple Silicon Mac Pro.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including:

• A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ in the lineup

• A significant MacBook Air revamp featuring the “M2” chip and a new design

• An updated Mac mini

• A new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro

• A new Mac Pro with Apple silicon

Beyond the Mac, Gurman mentioned that he also expects to see an iPhone SE with 5G, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and the introduction of Apple’s first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset in 2022.