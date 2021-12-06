Apple preps five new Macs for 2022, including powerhouse Apple Silicon Mac Pro

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including an all-new powerhouse Apple Silicon Mac Pro.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including:
• A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup
• A significant MacBook Air revamp featuring the “M2” chip and a new design
• An updated Mac mini
• A new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro
• A new Mac Pro with Apple silicon
Beyond the Mac, Gurman mentioned that he also expects to see an iPhone SE with 5G, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and the introduction of Apple’s first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset in 2022.
MacDailyNews Take: We cannot wait to see the benchmarks, and real-world performance, for the all-new Apple Silicon Mac Pro!
7 Comments
Unbelievably irritating that Apple would change architecture on the Mac Pro so soon after the very expensive 2019 Mac Pro introduction. I’m all for progress but I also would like expensive items to have a little more shelf life. And yeah I know Apple will continue to support Intel Macs but for how long?
Back in the early days, Apple gave a trade-in price for the uber-expensive Lisa so one could move to the Mac. Maybe history will repeat itself with the 2019 Mac Pro and and Apple Silicon Mac Pro. It could happen!
https://www.applefritter.com/content/lisamacintosh-xl-trade-program
Lisa/Macintosh XL Trade-In Program
An entertaining read.
“I know Apple will continue to support Intel Macs but for how long?” … just long enough to cover the extended warranties they sold; apple will drop intel as fast as possible just to say they have transition to apple silicon
Hopefully the new Mac pros can match the 3990x AMD threadripper and nvidia RT3900 desktop gpu in terms of computing power, M1 max is great for laptops where power draw and thermals are so critical but apple currently has no answer for Highend desktop performance.
Fesarius: I agree and, I’d say, Apple has done a very poor job is making their tech offerings something the regular customer AND the Pro/biz customer, could count on and plan for.
Apple is has shown itself to be capricious with major pieces of software (FCP, OSX painful, but perfect choice), hardware (change you mentioned, Xserve, cables, ports, monitors) and “memberships” (ask the Apple Specialist_resellers). One could say, it’s their choice to make all the changes they want w/o such considerations. It’s true, but can be wearing, expensive and destabilizing.
New Mac Mini? Yes! I have been waiting for a new one, and never buy a v1.0 Apple product.
Mac Pro mini, or Mac mini w/ balls, please.