Apple VR/AR headset said to focus on gaming, media, and communication

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, Apple’s rumored virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication.

Apple VR/AR headset concept by Antonio DeRosa
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high resolution displays and its own App Store.

Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers.

Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device.

Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.

MacDailyNews Take: So, three things: It’s a game machine. It’s a media player. It’s an internet communicator. It’s a game machine. It’s a media player. It’s an internet communicator… Are you getting it, yet?

