Apple TV+ earns nine 2021 Critics Choice Television Award nominations

Today the Critics Choice Association announced that Apple TV+ has been recognized with nine nominations across six programs for the 27th Annual Critics Choice TV Awards, including Best Drama Series for “For All Mankind,” Best Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso,” Best Foreign Language Series for “Acapulco,” and Best Movie Made for Television for “Come From Away.”

The winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 9, 2021 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Following its critically acclaimed second season, “For All Mankind” landed its first-ever Critics Choice Award nomination with a major category nomination for Best Drama Series. Additionally, the second season of global sensation “Ted Lasso” received four nominations overall, including Best Comedy Series. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein each received nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively.

Apple Original comedy series “Acapulco” and “Schmigadoon!” received their first Critics Choice Award nominations including Best Foreign Language Comedy Series for “Acapulco,” and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Schmigadoon!” star Kristen Chenoweth. Apple Original Film “Come From Away” also landed a nomination for Best Movie Made for Television.

Season two of global hit drama series “The Morning Show” was recognized with its second consecutive nomination for star Billy Crudup in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, won the category at the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

The honors build on previous Critics Choice Awards wins for Apple TV+, including three awards for the first season of “Ted Lasso,” with wins for Best Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham. Last year, Apple Original documentary “Boys State” also won Best Political Documentary, and “Beastie Boys Story” took home the award for Best Music Documentary.

Apple TV+ received nine total nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, including:

• Best Drama Series – “For All Mankind”

• Best Comedy Series – “Ted Lasso”

• Best Foreign Language Series – “Acapulco”

• Best Movie Made for Television – “Come From Away”

• Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup in “The Morning Show”

• Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso”

• Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham in “Ted Lasso”

• Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Kristen Chenoweth in “Schmigadoon!”

• Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso”

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 170 wins and 623 nominations and have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the casts and crews of the nine Apple TV+ productions to earn 2021 Critics Choice Television Award nominations!

