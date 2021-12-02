Apple expected to release macOS 12.1 with SharePlay soon

Apple released macOS Monterey on October 25, 2021, but Mac users continue to wait for several promised features including SharePlay and Universal Control to arrive on the Mac via software updates such as the forthcoming macOS 12.1, which is currently in beta testing.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The first macOS 12.1 beta enabled SharePlay on the Mac, allowing developers to prepare their apps to support the feature. SharePlay, which is already available in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, will allow users to watch movies and TV shows with friends and family while on a FaceTime call, and even share their screens.

In mid-November, Apple shared a press release stating that SharePlay is coming to the Mac later this fall, and given that SharePlay was enabled in the macOS 12.1 beta, this altogether implies that macOS 12.1 will be released before the end of the year.

It remains unclear if macOS 12.1 will include Universal Control, which will allow for a single mouse, trackpad, and keyboard to be used across multiple Macs and/or iPads side by side. Apple’s website continues to list Universal Control as “available later this fall,” but the feature has still not been enabled as of the latest macOS 12.1 beta.