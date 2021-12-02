Amazon adds M1 Mac mini to its AWS cloud service

AWS users can deploy new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) M1 Mac Instances to build and test apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Sébastien Stormacq for Amazon AWS:

The introduction of EC2 Mac instances brought the flexibility, scalability, and cost benefits of AWS to all Apple developers. EC2 Mac instances are dedicated Mac mini computers attached through Thunderbolt to the AWS Nitro System, which lets the Mac mini appear and behave like another EC2 instance. It connects to your Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), boot from Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) volumes, and leverage EBS snapshots, security groups and other AWS services. EC2 Mac instances let you scale your build and test fleets of Macs, paying as you go. There is no hypervisor involved, and you get full bare metal performance of the underlying Mac mini. An EC2 dedicated host reserves a Mac mini for your usage.

The availability (in preview) of EC2 M1 Mac instances lets you access machines built around the Apple-designed M1 System on Chip (SoC). If you are a Mac developer and re-architecting your apps to natively support Macs with Apple silicon, you may now build and test your apps and take advantage of all the benefits of AWS. Developers building for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV will also benefit from faster builds. EC2 M1 Mac instances deliver up to 60% better price performance over the x86-based EC2 Mac instances for iPhone and Mac app build workloads.

EC2 M1 Mac instances are powered by a combination of two hardware components:

• The Mac mini, featuring M1 SoC with 8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, 16 GiB of memory, and a 16 core Apple Neural Engine.

• The AWS Nitro System, providing up to 10 Gbps of VPC network bandwidth and 8 Gbps of EBS storage bandwidth through a high-speed Thunderbolt connection.