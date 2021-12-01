UBS: Apple wait times showing ‘modest’ easing

UBS analyst David Vogt keeps his Buy rating and $175 price target on Apple, stating that waiting times for Apple products are showing “modest” easing.

The Fly:

Data from UBS Evidence Lab suggest that while wait times for the company’s highest priced iPhone 13 Pro Max in all of the key regions remain elevated, they are also seeing some “modest improvement.” Vogt adds that the decline in wait times coincides with improvements in the supply chain as some of the earlier headwinds appear to have been resolved with several suppliers noting that December production should be better than November.

MacDailyNews Take: More good news for Apple and Apple shareholders!

