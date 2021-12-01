Elon Musk mocks ‘silly Apple Cloth’ with Tesla’s new $50 Cyberwhistle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a promo for the new “Cyberwhistle” on Tuesday, inviting his Twitter followers to “blow the whistle on Tesla.”

Tesla Cyberwhistle ($50)
Tesla Cyberwhistle

Inspired by Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck, the Cyberwhistle is priced at $50. Or April Fool’s Day either has a late-in-the-year sequel or has arrived four months early.

Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

In typical Musk fashion, he followed up his original tweet with a direct call to action: “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!”

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, now you can get your first Tesla for only $50!

Unfortunately, the Tesla Cyberwhistle is currently listed as “Out of Stock.” (Note: Cyberwhistles are final sale. If you ever get to order it, you own it.)

Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth is made with soft, nonabrasive material and cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. It is available for delivery to most places in the continental U.S. between January 18 -31, 2022.

