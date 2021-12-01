Elon Musk mocks ‘silly Apple Cloth’ with Tesla’s new $50 Cyberwhistle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a promo for the new “Cyberwhistle” on Tuesday, inviting his Twitter followers to “blow the whistle on Tesla.”
Inspired by Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck, the Cyberwhistle is priced at $50. Or April Fool’s Day either has a late-in-the-year sequel or has arrived four months early.
Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.
Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021
In typical Musk fashion, he followed up his original tweet with a direct call to action: “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!”
Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, now you can get your first Tesla for only $50!
Unfortunately, the Tesla Cyberwhistle is currently listed as “Out of Stock.” (Note: Cyberwhistles are final sale. If you ever get to order it, you own it.)
Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth is made with soft, nonabrasive material and cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. It is available for delivery to most places in the continental U.S. between January 18 -31, 2022.
I didn’t buy a pet rock either.
I’ve long said they guy is a nut that happens to be smart. Comic-clown CEO that likes to ride rockets.
Just a point of clarification….
While Musk often tweets things that indicate he might be drunk or high while he was typing, hes not a “Comic-clown CEO that likes to ride rockets.” You’re probably thinking of Bezos or Branson both of which have ridden on their sub orbital system for purely self interest and publicity sake.
Many genii are mentally unbalanced. Goes with the territory.
I’d sooner polish my iPhone than blow on anything that Musk has made.
At least it’s a lot cheaper than the flamethrower!
I don’t think you’re allowed to call Tim that…