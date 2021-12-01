Apple Music Replay 2021 reveals your top songs, artists, albums, and more

Apple Music Replay lets Apple Music users to see a review of their most listened-to songs, artists, albums, and more.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple Music Replay is actually available and updated year-round. This means you can track your Apple Music listening habits throughout the year. But of course the end of the year is the most common time that people choose to access their Apple Music Replay data. You can view your Replay playlists in the Apple Music “Listen Now” tab, but you have to visit the Apple Music website for the full details. To find your Apple Music Replay 2021 year-in-review, head to the music.apple.com/replay in your browser of choice. Once you sign in with your Apple Music account, you’ll be presented with all of the details on your Apple Music listening habits throughout the year.

MacDailyNews Take: “You’ve listened to 967 artists so far this year.” That’s at least 900 more than we would have guessed!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]